AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez lost its first match of the 2022 Apertura, 1-0 on the road at Necaxa on Friday night.

It was the Bravos debut of Mexican National Team defender Carlos Salcedo, in his first game with the club after being transferred over from MLS side Toronto FC.

Juarez kept the game tight for the entirety of the 90 minutes, with Necaxa getting the only breakthrough of the game on a 36th minute counterattack goal from Facundo Batista.

Juarez will return home for a pair of matches next week, first on Tuesday vs. Tigres at 6 p.m., then on Friday vs. Toluca at 8 p.m.