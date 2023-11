MEXICO CITY — FC Juárez (5-3-7, 18 pts) suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cruz Azul (5-2-8, 17 pts) at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday night.

Cruz Azul got goals from Ángel Sepúlveda (14′) and Uriel Antuna (62′) to give the club its fifth win of the 2023 Apertura.

FC Juárez now dropped to 11th place in the Liga MX 2023 Apertura standings. FC Juárez has two matches left to play as it continues to make its push for the Apertura playoffs. Up next, for FC Juárez is a home match against Queretaro on Sunday.