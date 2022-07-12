JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez has a habit of making splash signings and coaching hires in its recent history since getting promoted to the top flight of Liga MX.

Not all of them have worked out, but Los Bravos hope their most recent one will. Juarez announced the signing of defender Carlos Salcedo on Tuesday, just hours after the Mexican National Team player parted ways with Toronto FC of MLS.

Salcedo is just 28-years-old, but he’s well-traveled. Before playing half a season with Toronto, he spent 2019-2022 with Tigres in Liga MX. He got his start as a professional with Real Salt Lake from 2013-2014, before playing for Chivas Guadalajara from 2015-2018, going on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina in that time.

He wasn’t having a strong season for Toronto, but the hope for FC Juarez is that he can put that behind him and contribute to a side that’s already two matches into its 2022 Apertura campaign, with a draw and a win under its belt.

New manager Hernan Cristante has come in with the hopes of turning the team around and Juarez hopes Salcedo can be a part of it. He’s proven he can play at a high level, as he played for the Mexican National Team at the 2018 World Cup and help them to a Gold Cup victory in 2019.

He was one of two signings announced by Juarez on Tuesday, with the club also introducing Emiliano Velasquez. A native of Uruguay, Velasquez is also a center defender who last played for Brazilian side Santos.

The duo could make their debut for FC Juarez on Friday night in the club’s 2022 Apertura home opener vs. Queretaro.