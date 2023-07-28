AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – After collecting one point in a 1-1 draw followed up by a penalty kicks defeat against Mazatlán on Tuesday, FC Juárez will face Austin FC (MLS) in a winner-take-all match for a ticket to the Leagues Cup knockout stages on Saturday.

FC Juárez entered the tournament with positive momentum after a 2-1-0 start to the Liga MX Apertura tournament. The momentum slowed down a bit after the club fell to Mazatlán in penalty kicks in its opening match of Leagues Cup group play.

Mazatlán won the group (South 1) and punched its ticket to the knockout stages after collecting five group play points via a 3-1 win over Austin FC, and a 1-1 (4-3 PK) result over FC Juárez.

So, with Mazatlan through to the next stage, FC Juarez and Austin FC will play for second place in the group. The way the tournament is formatted, the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.

The winner of the match, or penalty kick shootout if it gets to that point, advances and will play LAFC, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in the Round of 32 next week.

The opportunity to play a MLS team like Austin FC is one FC Juárez is excited for.

“To play against MLS teams is important for us as a club, especially for our young players and the coaches,” FC Juárez head coach Diego Mejia said. “Austin is a city that has developed a lot in the past few years and the club has made big investments in an incredible stadium and training center. It seems like they’re in the height of this tournament and we look forward to facing them.”

FC Juárez and Austin FC will play each other on Saturday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. MT. The match will stream on Apple TV.