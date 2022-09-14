CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juárez played to a 2-1 victory over Pachuca at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Wednesday night.

The victory marked the first win at home for FC Juárez.

Los Bravos got goals from Gabriel Fernandez (3′) and Alan Medina (43′) to give them the three points at home.

🇲🇽 @AlanMedinaC SMASHES it into the back of the net!@fcjuarezoficial are back on 🔝 pic.twitter.com/G1hgQNdrhS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 15, 2022

Pachuca had the chance to tie the game in the 83rd minute of the game. A chip shot goal from Pachuca’s Nicolas Ibanez was disallowed after an official review because Ibanez’s hand made contact with the ball as it was going into the back of the net.

After that, FC Juárez held on to secure the three points and collect their first win at home of the 2022 season.