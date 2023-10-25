CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juárez secured a 3-2 win over Atlético de San Luis, one of the top teams in this season’s Liga MX Apertura tournament, at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Wednesday night.

Big win for FC Juarez tonight. FC Juarez grabs a 3-2 win over Atlético de San Luis, one of the top teams in Liga MX in the 2023 Apertura. FC Juarez grabs its first win since Sept. 1 and continues its playoff push.

FC Juárez got goals from Diego Chavez (12′), Denzell Garcia (38′), and Aviles Hurtado (51′) to give the squad a 3-0 lead.

Atlético de San Luis started mounting a comeback when it got second half goals from Vitinho (62′) and Juan Manuel Sanabria (70′) to make it a 3-2 game. San Luis’ comeback was derailed after Javier Güemez was sent off after he received a red card in the 73rd minute of the match.

FC Juárez collected its first win in Liga MX play since Sept. 1 (3-1 win over Mazatlan FC at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez).

FC Juárez improves to 5-3-5, 18 points and currently sits in ninth place in the Liga MX table. Up next, an away match against Santos on Sunday.