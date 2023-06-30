MEXICO CITY — Trailing Club America by a goal with less than five minutes remaining, FC Juarez didn’t go quietly into the night.

Los Bravos scored two goals after the 85th minute to beat Club America 2-1 at the Estadio Azteca on Friday night in the Liga MX Apertura opener for both clubs.

It started with Aitor Garcia in the 86th minute, drilling home a golazo from just inside the 18-yard box to tie the game at 1-apiece.

Instead of stopping there, FC Juarez kept pushing for more. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, they found another breakthrough, as Angel Zapata scorched in the game-winner.

With all three points secured, FC Juarez will now head home to the Borderland and will host defending league champion Tigres UANL next Friday night in Juarez.