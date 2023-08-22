Ciudad Juárez, CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO (KTSM) – In its second Liga MX match of the Apertura since being knocked out of the Leagues Cup, FC Juárez pulled out a 4-1 win over Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Tuesday night.
FC Juárez’s four goals tied its Apertura season-high (4-2 win over Toluca on July 16).
Santiago Ormeño (12′ penalty kick) Diego Campillo (33′) José García (39′) Avilés Hurtado (81′ penalty kick) were all the goal scorers for FC Juárez on Tuesday night.
FC Juárez’s 3-2-0 record at this point has them sitting in second place in the Liga MX Apertura standings; just two points behind first-place Chivas.
Up next, FC Juárez will take on Puebla (0-1-4) at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday, Aug. 25.