Ciudad Juárez, CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO (KTSM) – In its second Liga MX match of the Apertura since being knocked out of the Leagues Cup, FC Juárez pulled out a 4-1 win over Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Tuesday night.

¡¡Continúa el Invicto Bravo!!



Sigue el gran Torneo de @fcjuarezoficial. Llegaron a 11 puntos y son sublíderes del #A2023#LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/zTp1p5yn1f — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 23, 2023

FC Juárez’s four goals tied its Apertura season-high (4-2 win over Toluca on July 16).

Santiago Ormeño (12′ penalty kick) Diego Campillo (33′) José García (39′) Avilés Hurtado (81′ penalty kick) were all the goal scorers for FC Juárez on Tuesday night.

¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LAZO!!!



Diego Campillo aumentó la ventaja de los Bravos.



Qué manera de presentarse en #LigaBBVAMX#Apertura2023 | 📹#NoTeLoPierdas pic.twitter.com/zprc8kwmmH — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 23, 2023

FC Juárez’s 3-2-0 record at this point has them sitting in second place in the Liga MX Apertura standings; just two points behind first-place Chivas.

Up next, FC Juárez will take on Puebla (0-1-4) at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday, Aug. 25.