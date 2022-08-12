CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mex. (KTSM) – After a rash of violent events in Juarez on Thursday, FC Juarez postponed its Saturday home match vs. Pachuca indefinitely on Friday afternoon.

The team announced the decision in a statement posted to social media. A make-up date for the match has not been announced at this point.

“Due to events in our city, the decision has been made to postpone our match. The safety of our fans and collaborators comes first,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Lamentamos los actos ocurridos en nuestra ciudad. Le enviamos un fuerte abrazo y nuestras más sinceras condolencias a todos los afectados.

¡Ante cualquier adversidad, saldremos adelante juntos!🤝#BravosXLaPaz pic.twitter.com/hgFRPj00uF — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) August 12, 2022

Violence erupted in Juarez on Thursday afternoon after a deadly fight at a prison in the city. As a result, businesses were firebombed and multiple innocent bystanders were killed. As of Friday afternoon, reports from Mexico said that at least 11 people had died.

“We regret the acts that occurred in our city,” FC Juarez said in a second social media post. “We send our most sincere condolences to all those affected.”

