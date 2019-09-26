FC Juarez plays to 1-1 draw with Club America

FC Juarez played Liga MX giant Club America to a 1-1 draw at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Wednesday night.

Los Bravos struck first early, when a Mauro Fernandez cross found the head of Diego Rolan in the 11th minute.

FC Juarez kept its 1-0 advantage until the 85th minute, when Club America equalized on a Federico Vinas goal, his second of the season.

Juarez had a chance to regain the lead in stoppage time, but a free kick was deflected by Club America goalkeeper Memo Ochoa off the post and away.

FC Juarez will play at Necaxa on Saturday, while Club America will play rival Chivas Saturday night.