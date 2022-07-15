CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez (1-0-2, 5 pts) remain unbeaten in Liga MX play after playing to a 1-1 draw against Queretaro at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Friday night.

Friday’s match was the 2022 home opener for FC Juárez and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 that there were no COVID-19 restrictions. Prior to the match the club had already sold 75% of the tickets available for the match. According to Liga MX, 19,703 fans attended Friday night’s match between FC Juárez and Queretaro.

With Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez just a ten minute drive from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of Entry on Stanton Street, you can bet some of those fans made the trip across the border from El Paso to get a double dose of professional soccer.

“Well over one-third of the people that attend these soccer games in Juarez, Mexico come from El Paso,” said Joe Rodriguez, a soccer blogger for The Striker News and 600 ESPN El Paso. “That makes it unique obviously in Liga MX.”

“It is very unique in this part of the country, you’ve got a border town that loves soccer,” said FC Juarez fan Ivan Aguilar. “The people, the ambience, just having fun in the stadium, I mean soccer here doesn’t compare to the MLS [Major League Soccer] so it is totally different.”

The 19,703 fans poured into Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez to watch FC Juarez battle to a draw. It all started well when FC Juarez’s Gabriel Fernández tucked in the match’s first goal with a right footed shot from very close range following a corner kick six minutes into the start of the game.

That would give FC Juarez a 1-0 lead early on until about seven minutes later disaster struck. A long ball from Jordan Silva in Queretaro’s half of the field took a big bounce over FC Juarez goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera and went into the back of the net to equalize the match.

All tied at 1-1, another opportunity for FC Juarez to get ahead in the match came to light. FC Juarez earned a penalty kick after Gabriel Fernández was taken down in the box going up for a header. Fernández would step up to the spot for the penalty kick but Queretaro goalkeeper Washington Aguerre made a brilliant save to his right side.

Both teams would head into the half with tied at one.

In the 80th minute of the match, Queretaro presented a huge threat to grab the lead but Talavera made a huge save to keep the match tied.

By the time the final whistle was blown, the score was still tied at one and both FC Juarez and Queretaro would walk away from Friday night’s match with a point.

The result would extend FC Juarez’s unbeaten streak to three matches. It’s been a great start for FC Juarez under their new manager Hernan Cristante. Cristante and his squad will look to keep their unbeaten ways going into their next match against Necaxa on Friday, July 22.