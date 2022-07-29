CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – After two late match goals, FC Juarez and Toluca ended their exciting, intense match with a 1-1 draw on at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Friday night.

Toluca (4-1-1) walked into Friday’s match tied for first place in the Liga MX table, as FC Juarez (1-3-2) looked to pull off an upset.

Toluca was in control the first half of the game as they registered four shots with two of them on goal. FC Juarez goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera was in the right place at the right time to stop the two shots on goal from going in. Talavera had two saves in the first half to help his club go into halftime tied at 0-0.

In the second half, FC Juarez started to put the pressure on Toluca. In the 88th minute of the match, FC Juarez got on the board, as a set piece turned into a direct free kick goal from Maximiliano Olivera.

FC Juarez led 1-0 after that point and was just minutes away from grabbing the biggest win of their season. The problem for Los Bravos though was that there were too many minutes left, as officials put up six minutes of stoppage time, before the match would come to an end.

It was in the 92nd minute that Toluca would take out the energy of Los Bravos and its faithful fans, as Jean Meneses put a beautiful header past Talavera, to give Toluca the equalizer.

That was all Toluca needed in order to save their match and walk away with a point in enemy territory. A big win over one of Liga MX’s best clubs slipped out of the hands of FC Juárez in the last moments of the match.