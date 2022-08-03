JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez scored a brilliant goal in the second half of Wednesday’s home match to net a 1-1 draw with Atletico San Luis.

Alan Medina Camacho volleyed home a beautiful goal from inside the 18-yard box in the 57th minute to give Juarez the point it deserved. Camacho’s goal came off of a deflection on a Bravos cross toward the goal.

📹#NoTeLoPierdas

¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽LAZOOOO!!! Extraordinario remate de Alan Medina para empatar el partido.



FC Juárez 1-1 San Luis#Apertura2022 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/dBe4u1iTrm — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 4, 2022

The end of the match had some controversy, as Bravos manager Hernan Cristante was shown a red card after an altercation broke out once the match had ended.

VIDEO: A serious melee broke out after the @fcjuarezoficial–@AtletideSanLuis match near the benches after it was over. Bravos head coach @hcristante shoved not to say punched an an assistant for San Luis. As a result he received a red card. pic.twitter.com/7pQGDVcxE4 — Joe A. Rodriguez (@jrodin915) August 4, 2022

Due to the red card, Cristante will have to miss Los Bravos’ match on the road at Estadio Azteca on Saturday vs. Club America.