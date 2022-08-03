JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez scored a brilliant goal in the second half of Wednesday’s home match to net a 1-1 draw with Atletico San Luis.
Alan Medina Camacho volleyed home a beautiful goal from inside the 18-yard box in the 57th minute to give Juarez the point it deserved. Camacho’s goal came off of a deflection on a Bravos cross toward the goal.
The end of the match had some controversy, as Bravos manager Hernan Cristante was shown a red card after an altercation broke out once the match had ended.
Due to the red card, Cristante will have to miss Los Bravos’ match on the road at Estadio Azteca on Saturday vs. Club America.