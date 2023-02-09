EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juarez introduced some of its new signings in the WestStar Club at Southwest University Park on Thursday.

Tomas Molina, Agustin Urzi, and Alan and Joel Sonora were all in attendance at the press conference on Thursday.

FC Juarez also announced the signings of Manuel Castro, Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez, Mario Osuna, Jordan Sierra, Santiago Oremeno, Diego “Puma” Chavez, and Kevin Pereira.

The Sonora brothers, Joel and Alan were born in the U.S. Although they played as youngsters in Argentine soccer. Joel made his debut with Arsenal, Banfield and Velez Sarsfield. Alan made his debut with Independiente in 76 games has scored 11 games in the first division. Both players have participated in the USMNT’s system.

Castro arrives from Estudianted de la Plata. He has played for Atlanta United and Montevideo Wanderes.

Rodriguez arrives from Tigres and has played with Monterrey, Jaguares, San Luis and has been called up for the Mexican National Team. He has won four Liga MX titles, three Champion of Champions titles, and one Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team.

Osuna arrives from Queretaro. the 34-year-old right footer plays as a midfielder.

Sierra comes from Toluca and has played for Tigres, Queretaro, Lobos BUAP, Deflin S.C. and Manta F.C.

Molina arrives from Liga de Quito. The 27-year-old plays as a striker.

Ormeno comes from Chivas and has played for clubs like Leon, Puebla and Cusco FC in Peruvian soccer.

Chavez has been with the team before, in the 2016-17 season back when the team was in the Championship League. Chavez arrives from Carlos A. Manucci of Peru.

Pereira is a 19-year-old left winger who is coming from Club Atletico Talleres II in Argentina.

Urzi arrives from Banfield in Argentina, where he has played his entire career. He scored 7 goals in 121 games as a professional.

FC Juarez (2-0-3, 6 points) currently sits 11th in the Liga BBVA MX Clausura standings. FC Juarez will take on Santos Laguna (2-2-1) on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m.