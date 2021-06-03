FC Juarez hires Tuca, Garza to bring immediate change to Los Bravos

Mexico’s head coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti waves to the fans at the end of friendly soccer match against Panama, in Toluca, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015. This was Ferretti’s last game as Mexico’s head coach. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico (KTSM) – In a landmark move that could immediately change the club’s fortunes, FC Juarez announced the hiring of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, and Miguel Angel Garza on Thursday.

The duo that will be tasked with turning FC Juarez into a contender in Liga MX was formally introduced in a press conference in Juarez on Thursday afternoon, after much speculation across the Mexican media.

A fixture in Mexican soccer over the last 30 years, Tuca was hired as Juarez’s new technical director (head coach), while Garza steps in as the new executive president. Both men were instrumental in the success Tigres UANL experienced over the last decade, as the club won five Liga MX championships from 2011-2021, and the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League.

¡Vamos Bravos, Vamos Juárez! #MásBravosQueNunca #JuárezEsElNumberOne pic.twitter.com/Iqlkv8NIcG — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) June 3, 2021

Ferretti has coached in the top division of Mexican soccer since 1991, making stops at UNAM Pumas (1991-96, 2006-10), Guadalajara (1996-2000), Toluca (2003-04), Morelia (2005), and three different times, he’s been the manager at Tigres (2000-2003, 2006, 2010-2021).

Moreover, Tuca has also been the interim head coach of the Mexican National Team twice, in 2015 and 2018. He is one of the most successful managers in the history of Mexican soccer, and his arrival to La Frontera immediately boosts FC Juarez’s standing in the top division of Liga MX.

New @fcjuarezoficial manager Tuca Ferretti puts on Bravos gear for the first time at his introductory press conference. New FC Juarez president Miguel Angel Garza was also introduced today & hands Tuca the jacket. These 2 men brought immense success to Tigres in the last decade. pic.twitter.com/Q8zmyLRB9L — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 3, 2021

Garza helped build Tigres UANL’s roster over the last few seasons, putting together a squad that defeated LA FC in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League Final. He will be tasked with doing the same in Juarez.

FC Juarez recorded a bottom-3 finish in Liga MX in 2020-21, meaning they had to pay millions of U.S. dollars to stay in the top flight of Mexican soccer.

The moves to hire Ferretti and Garza were most certainly not cheap, and prove that ownership group MountainStar Sports Group is invested in building a winner in the Borderland.