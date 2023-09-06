EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juarez is off to its best start since moving up to Liga MX’s first division in 2019, sitting in third place through seven matches. Los Bravos added to the good vibes on Wednesday afternoon.

Juarez announced the hiring of Luis Rodriguez as the club’s new president. A native of El Paso and Juarez and a graduate of Coronado High School, Rodriguez last worked for FIFA as the organization’s Head of Partnership Development.

Rodriguez will lead the day-to-day operation of the organization and the ongoing effort to elevate the profile of FC Juárez in the Borderplex and beyond.

“After two decades away, I am thrilled to return home to the community that holds a special place in my heart and fueled my passion for fútbol,” Rodriguez said. “FC Juárez’s vision for the Borderplex region, leveraging sports as a catalyst for enhancing quality of life and stimulating economic growth, serves as a global model for anyone who aims to transform their lives through football. I am incredibly thankful to FC Juárez ownership for this opportunity, and to FIFA’s leadership for their support in this next phase of my career in making football truly global, this time in club football – the foundation of the global football ecosystem.”

This is the first time that Rodriguez has worked for a club team, after years working for soccer federations around the globe. In addition to FIFA, he’s also spent time with CONMEBOL, UEFA, and MLS.

Rodriguez joins an organization which is led on the fútbol side by Andres Fassi, Chief Sports Officer for FC Juárez and MountainStar Sports Soccer. Fassi joined FC Juárez in the fall of 2022 and has led the effort to rebuild all aspects of the Club’s sports operation.

In addition to Fassi, the team announced earlier this year that Humberto “Beto” Valdés and Balbina Treviño as the Bravos and Bravas Sporting Directors, respectively, have joined the organization, and that Jesús Mesta was recently promoted from Director of Administration to Chief Operating Officer.

MountainStar Sports Group, LLC (MSSG) also announced today that it has become the majority owner of FC Juárez. MSSG’s long-time co-owners in this project remain as valued partners.

FC Juarez will return to action Sept. 16 on the road at Necaxa.