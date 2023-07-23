EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juárez (2-1-0, 7 points) will head into the Leagues Cup with positive momentum after a great start to the 2023-24 Apertura tournament.

Under the direction of Diego Mejía, FC Juárez has gotten off to a 2-1-0 start to the Apertura tournament. FC Juárez began the tournament with a huge 2-1 win over Club América at the Azteca Stadium on June 30.

FC Juárez then followed up that performance with a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on July 8.

In its most recent match, FC Juárez grabbed another huge victory over Toluca, 4-2, at Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega on July 16.

It’s been a great experience for the club after it has spent the last few seasons finishing at the bottom of the Liga MX table.

“The commitment the guys have to this club. All of the players on the squad are here because they really want to be here, it didn’t take long to convince them. They liked the project a lot and the direction of the team’s new sporting model,” Mejia said. “I’m very happy to be leading this and to represent Juarez, which has suffered many years with bad results. We’ve started the season well and hopefully we can keep that up.”

Up next, FC Juárez will take a month-long break, along with the 17 other Liga MX clubs, from league play to participate in the Leagues Cup.

Catching up with @fcjuarezoficial HC Diego Mejia ahead of its @LeaguesCup matches next week against Mazatlan (July 25) and Austin FC (July 29) at Q2 Stadium.



Leagues Cup is a World Cup style tournament featuring all 29 @MLS and 18 @LigaBBVAMX teams. Really excited to see this. pic.twitter.com/qDPrMPsd7S — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 23, 2023

The Leagues Cup is an official Concacaf competition where all 29 MLS clubs and 18 Liga MX clubs will play in a World Cup styled tournament. The Leagues Cup has been held twice before in 2019 and 2021 but it was just an eight-team tournament. This year, all 47 clubs from both leagues will play in the tournament.

It’s a World Cup style tournament with a Group Stage made up of 4 regions (East, West, South, and Central) followed by Knockout Rounds until one team is crowned the champion.

For more information on the Leagues Cup format, click here.

FC Juárez is part of the ‘South 1’ group with fellow Liga MX member Mazatlan FC and MLS club Austin FC.

FC Juárez will open up its Leagues Cup run with a match against Mazatlan FC on Tuesday and then will play Austin FC on Saturday. Both matches will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

This week, we took advantage to properly work on our game models and to face those matches well,” Mejia said. “They’ll be great games, the tournament to me sounds incredible. It’s an area of opportunity for all players and coaching staff. It’s the club’s first international coaching staff, so we’re going well prepared and eager to transcend.”

FC Juárez will take on Mazatlan FC on Tuesday at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will stream on Apple TV.