FC Juarez falters in penultimate match of Clausura at Queretaro

QUERETARO CITY, MEXICO (KTSM) – FC Juarez lost to Queretaro FC 1-0 on Sunday, the Bravos’ third straight defeat with just one week remaining in the regular season of the 2021 Clausura.

The match was scoreless until the 68th minute, when Hugo Silveira headed home a perfect cross off a corner kick for the deciding goal.

Before the match was even played, FC Juarez was assured of finishing in the bottom three of the Liga MX Primera’s “Relegation Table.” Though the league did away with promotion and relegation, that does not mean Los Bravos’ spot in Liga MX is completely safe.

The three teams that finish 16th, 17th and 18th in the average points accumulated per game standings are forced to pay a hefty fine to remain in the first division; those standings are calculated over the last three seasons of play.

Atletico San Luis is currently 18th, and will owe $120 million pesos ($6.3 million U.S. dollars) if they want to stay in the top division. Atlas FC is 17th and will owe $70 million pesos ($3.7 million); FC Juarez is in 16th and will be forced to pay $50 million pesos ($2.6 million) in order to stay in the Primera.

FC Juarez is owned by MountainStar Sports Group, and was purchased less than two years ago, and all indications currently point towards FC Juarez paying the fine to stay in Mexico’s top division.

Los Bravos will close out the 2021 Clausura on Friday at home against Toluca.