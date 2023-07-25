AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juarez lost to Mazatlan FC 1-1 (4-2) in a penalty shootout in its Group H opener of the Concacaf Leagues Cup on Tuesday night at Q2 Stadium.

Juarez took a 1-0 lead in the first half on an own goal by Mazatlan’s Jefferson Intriago. Aké Arnaud Loba then equalized for Mazatlan shortly after halftime, in the 49th minute.

After 90 minutes, the game was still tied at one-apiece, so it immediately went to penalty kicks, where Mazatlan emerged victorious, 4-2.

Mazatlan has now punched its ticket to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup. FC Juarez will play host Austin FC on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium. The winner will advance to the knockout stage.