EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juarez netted its second win of the 2022 Apertura on Tuesday, a 1-0 victory on the road over Atlas.

The win came just days after Los Bravos postponed a home match vs. Pachuca due to increased violence in the city. The road victory over the defending Liga MX champions was a clear boost of morale for the city.

📹#NoTeLoPierdas

¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Jesús Dueñas le dio la ventaja a los Bravos.



Atlas 0-1 FC Juárez#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #CreandoOportunidades pic.twitter.com/skOEmrT4EP — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 17, 2022

The moment for FC Juarez came in the 65th minute, when Jesus Duenas redirected a cross into the goal. The entire team mobbed him on the goal line in celebration.

Juarez will return home on Saturday to host Mazatlan at 7 pm.