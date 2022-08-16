EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juarez netted its second win of the 2022 Apertura on Tuesday, a 1-0 victory on the road over Atlas.
The win came just days after Los Bravos postponed a home match vs. Pachuca due to increased violence in the city. The road victory over the defending Liga MX champions was a clear boost of morale for the city.
The moment for FC Juarez came in the 65th minute, when Jesus Duenas redirected a cross into the goal. The entire team mobbed him on the goal line in celebration.
Juarez will return home on Saturday to host Mazatlan at 7 pm.