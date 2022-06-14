FABENS, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, Fabens Independent School District announced the hiring of a new Athletic Director.

Rolaura De Anda was tabbed as the district’s new Athletic Director.

Ms. De Anda comes to Fabens with over 20 years of experience in education and coaching.

De Anda has served as a educator, coach, assistant principal, and a member of collegiate basketball teams. She earned has a Bachelor of Science Kinesiology from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and her Master of Education from Sull Ross State University.

De Anda’s first day in June 15, 2022, according to the district.