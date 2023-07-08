Ciudad Juárez, MEXICO (KTSM) – FC Juarez continued its great start to the 2023-24 Liga BBVA MX Apertura season after it secured a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Saturday.

FC Juarez is now unbeaten in its first two matches of the season. Last Friday, FC Juarez pulled off an insane comeback victory against Club America by scoring two goals in the last ten minutes of the match to grab a 2-1 victory at Azteca Stadium.

On Saturday, FC Juarez did not complete a comeback against Tigres, but instead got a goal from Amaury Escoto in the 76th minute of the match, which was the goal that led to FC Juarez earning a draw at home.

FC Juarez sits in third place in the league standings with a win and draw in two matches played so far this season. Up next, FC Juarez will take on Toluca on Sunday, July 16.