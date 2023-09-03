EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several former high school football stars from El Paso showed out the college football stage on Saturday.

Canutillo High School graduate LJ Martin (BYU), Andress High School graduate Jeremiah Cooper (Iowa State), El Dorado High School graduate Cedarious Barfield (San Diego State), Franklin High School graduate Beau Sparks (Utah Tech), and Parkland High School graduate Deion Hankins (UTEP) all had performances to remember during Week 1 of the college football season.

LJ Martin

In his first game as a true freshman at BYU, Martin made the most of the opportunity he was given in the Cougars game against Sam Houston at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Martin led the Cougars in rushing as he ran a total of 91 yards on 16 carries. His longest run of the day was 21 yards.

Canutillo grad LJ Martin didn't get a carry for BYU until late in the 3rd quarter tonight. Then, he was the spark that helped the Cougars beat Sam Houston.@aLJayMartin ended w/16 carries for 91 yards in his college debut as a true freshman. I'd say I'm surprised, but… pic.twitter.com/IcHz5cKFL9 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 3, 2023

Martin’s debut at BYU impressed many and was a moment the Canutillo grad will remember forever.

“LJ has done a great job and I think the most impressive thing is that he is so mature in both the way he carries himself as a person but also just the knowledge of the game,” BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis said. “We are super impressed with him, everyone else is kind of surprised but I think everyone in the building knew what we had, and the type of player is. We have high expectations for him, and he met them tonight.”

Jeremiah Cooper

Jeremiah Cooper began his sophomore year at Iowa State on fire. In Iowa State’s first game of the season, facing Northern Iowa, Cooper reeled in two interceptions. One of the interceptions was a 58-yard pick six that gave the Cyclones its first touchdown of the 2023 season.

COOOOOPPPPPP



Andress grad @jeremiah1cooper with a pic-6 for Iowa State. Kid has made plays for years and years and years! pic.twitter.com/MMhOu5M6bL — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 2, 2023

Cooper and the Cyclones collected a 30-9 win over UNI at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State will face off against rival Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Cedarious Barfield

Cedarious Barfield recorded his second interception in as many games on Saturday in San Diego State’s 36-28 win over Idaho State at Snapdragon Stadium. Barfield, who has been tabbed as a captain for the Aztecs this season, also had an interception in SDSU’s Week 0 win over Ohio on Aug. 26.

Another product out of the 915 showing out on the gridiron. El Dorado grad Cedarious Barfield with an interception on Saturday for San Diego State. https://t.co/U3RkwBdg6v — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 3, 2023

Deion Hankins

Deion Hankins headlines a talented running back group at UTEP. The Parkland High School graduate rushed for a career-high 174 yards on 24 carries in UTEP’s 28-14 win over Incarnate Word at the Sun Bowl on Saturday.

As a team, UTEP ran for 329 yards on 50 attempts without a negative run in the win over Incarnate Word. @DeionHankins had a career-high 174 yards, @TJBURGESS4 had 85 yds and a TD and @mikefranklin_3 had 53 + a TD. Hankins talked postgame about his big day + RBs as a whole. pic.twitter.com/Tg1PNcg4Nr — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 3, 2023

Beau Sparks

Franklin High School graduate Beau Sparks made his debut during Utah Tech’s game against Montana State at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.

Sparks had six receptions for 82 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

2Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Boone Abbott connects with Beau Sparks from 4-yards out for the freshman's first collegiate TD reception!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACf pic.twitter.com/5Cndhp3doj — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 3, 2023

Sparks and Utah Tech will take on Montana on Saturday, Sept. 9.