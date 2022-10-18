EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The NFL dream for former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes standout quarterback Steven Montez isn’t over yet.

Currently a free agent, Montez held a workout for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, in hopes of getting picked up by Green Bay.

Packers workouts today:



▪️WR Jeff Cotton (Idaho)

▪️WR Ty Fryfogle (Indiana)

▪️WR Charleston Rambo (Miami)

▪️QB Steven Montez (Colorado)

▪️S Innis Gaines (TCU)*



*Signed to the practice squad. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 18, 2022

Montez was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Commanders in 2020 out of Colorado, serving as the practice squad quarterback for much of the season. He was almost forced into action in Washington’s playoff game that year vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former Conquistadore spent the 2021 season on the Detroit Lions practice squad, before getting cut in May. He was signed by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in September, but the NFL is where his true dreams lie.

It remains unclear if Montez will get picked up by the Packers, but the workout is a positive sign for him.