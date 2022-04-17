EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has something about cranking out some star studded sluggers on the diamond at the college baseball level.

I’m talking about Coronado High School graduate, Ivan Melendez, who is currently playing with the nationally-ranked Texas Longhorns and Socorro High School graduate, Brandon Pimentel, who is swinging the bat well with UT-Rio Grande Valley this season.

Pimentel, the junior outfielder, is currently in his first season with UTRGV after spending last season with college baseball powerhouse, Mississippi State.

Pimentel was on the roster of the Mississippi State baseball team which captured their first national championship in program history last year.

He didn’t play in the College World Series but he had some opportunities to play for Mississippi State last year, as he played in 10 games and only had 14 at-bats with four hits on the year.

Now, Pimentel is at UT-Rio Grande Valley and has had more opportunity to prove why he is one of the best hitters in all of college baseball.

The El Paso native is having a stellar season with the Vaqueros, as his batting average right now is at .414, which is the 27th best in the nation, along with collecting 60 hits, 10 homeruns, and 34 RBIs.

Pimentel leads the team in batting average (.414), slugging percentage (.703), hits (60), runs batted in (34), home runs (10) and total bases (102).

The Socorro High School graduate hopes for his hot hitting to continue on into the second half of the season in hopes of taking a step closer to his end goal in the sport.

“Hopefully get to the MLB [Major League Baseball], get drafted and sign somewhere,” said Pimentel.

Pimentel will continue to build his resume up in hopes of catching some MLB teams’ eyes, along with fellow El Pasoan, Ivan Melendez, someone Pimentel has had a close friendship with throughout the years.

“Yeah, we are really close, we grew up playing with each other and played against each other in high school,” said Pimentel. “We train together in the summer, so we are pretty close.”

Pimentel made his return to the Borderland this weekend as the Vaqueros paid a visit to Las Cruces, NM to face off with New Mexico State in a three-game series.

“It feels pretty good to be back in front of the family,” said Pimentel. “It’s been a while so it feels good to play in front of them.”

Throughout the weekend Pimentel had family in attendance at Presley Askew Field to cheer him on which brought back some memories for the El Paso native.

“It feels great just for them to be able to support,” said Pimentel. “All the cheering going on it feels like back in high school when everybody was there.”

Pimentel had a pretty good series against NM State as he collected 7 hits on 15 at-bats, along with 3 RBIs and managed to score five runs.