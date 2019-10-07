El Paso’s Aaron Jones goes off for career day in Packers win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS (KTSM) – With his entire family in attendance at AT&T Stadium, Green Bay Packers running back and El Pasoan Aaron Jones had the game of his life in a 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

KTSM 9 Sports was the only El Paso media affiliate in Arlington as Jones tied a Packers record with four rushing touchdowns, rushing 19 times for 107 yards and catching seven passes for 75 yards, almost single-handedly beating the Cowboys on his own.

El Paso walks just a little bit taller when Aaron Jones goes off…

It was made even sweeter, because Jones did it in front of his family and friends, in his home state with all of El Paso watching.

“It’s probably one of the closer places I’ll get to playing in El Paso so a lot of family comes out to the game and it almost feels like a home game,” Jones said. “A lot of people from El Paso came so anytime I get to play in front of them it’s like playing back at UTEP.”

Aaron Jones paid a visit to the Cielo Vista Walmart last week and told me he was moved by the memorial. Here's what Aaron Jones had to say about putting on for his city.

Jones treated the Cowboys like they were a high school team and he was running around them like he did in his days at Burges. Showtime’s four touchdowns helped Green Bay take a 31-3 lead late in the third quarter and the Packers held off a furious Cowboys rally to win. Jones relishes the chance to put on a show for his hometown.

“That’s who I do it for. I do it for El Paso,” Jones said. “Not a lot of us have made it out of the city and I’m just trying to be the bright spot. I want to showcase that they can do it as well. Everything I do is for my city. You see me when I score I throw up 9-1-5 and it’s just an honor to be back home in Texas.”

Aaron Jones: From the city of the 915.

His parents, Alvin Jones Sr. and Vurnell Jones were there with most of the family, including Aaron’s twin brother, Alvin. Aaron threw the ball from his third touchdown of the day to his twin.

“It’s amazing. I told him today, ‘A and A all the way, let’s go get them,'” Vurgess Jones said.

His father held back tears when he talked about his son’s performance.

“Words can’t even express it. At the end of the day, he’s home. Texas is home. He’s acting like he’s home,” Alvin Jones Sr. said.

Jones’ performance and the grace he carries himself with are all a part of how his parents raised him and the stamp of El Paso can be seen on Jones with how he plays.

El Paso's Aaron Jones was a pretty popular guy following his record day in a Packers win over the Cowboys, but he always makes time for his hometown. We're one-on-one with Aaron Jones after Sunday Night Football.

“I’m glad he stays true to who he is, he stays humble, and I’m glad he loves El Paso,” said Aaron’s mother, Vurgess. “You never understand a parent’s perspective when they are on the field getting hit. Everything they go through, the ups, the downs and the injuries, we appreciate all the love and all the prayers.”

Jones’ big day gives him eight rushing touchdowns on the season, which already equals his total from all of 2018.

He and the Packers are home to face the Lions on Monday Night Football on October 14.