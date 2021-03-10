El Pasoans can live with a ‘Rhino’ this hockey season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents have the unique opportunity to house a rare desert species: hockey players.

The El Paso Rhinos hockey team is seeking community support to provide housing for incoming players this season.

“It’s kind of like a foreign exchange program,” Vinny Bohn, associate head coach of the El Paso Rhinos, told KTSM 9 News. “Instead of getting a student that’s coming over for school purposes, the family kind of adopts a hockey player.”

Bohn saidthe housing program is mutually beneficial in that players are able to have a built-in support system outside of hockey while away from home and kids in the home can learn from a role model.

Hockey players are aged between 18 and 21.

“They’re great mentors for families who have children in some of our youth programs,” Bohn explained. “They see our players come in and take care of their diet, eat healthy and go to bed so our players do a really good job being role models.”

Residents looking to participate in the program are required to provide players with a furnished room and standing space for hanging clothes. Players must also have access to three meals a day.

“I know people in El Paso are good cooks, and with our billet families, we never have to worry that our players are well fed,” quipped Bohn.

The Rhinos organization wants players and hosts to treat each other as family. Under the program, players must follow household rules and carry out chores.

Host families are not responsible for providing transportation to and from games, practices and other team activities.

Each host family will receive a monthly stipend for each player per month, including complimentary game tickets.

For more information, contact Kelly Erramouspe at (915) 526-8506.