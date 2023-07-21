EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple athletes from El Paso will head to the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships next week in Oregon.

The 2023 Junior Olympics will be held at the legendary Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene July 24-30.

Athletes ranging in ages from 8-13 from the West Side Run Squad are going to the Pacific Northwest to compete after qualifying at a regional meet in Albuquerque.

High school athletes like Bel Air’s Cydney Davis, Immanuel Christian’s Josiah Johnson and Pebble Hills’ Mark Barrajas will make the trip as well.