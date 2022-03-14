EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As they say in hockey, let’s do that hockey.

The El Paso Rhinos’ NA3HL team grabbed a, 4-2, win over the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks to win the NA3HL South Division Semifinal series, 2-1, and punch their ticket to the second round of the 2022 Fraser Cup Playoffs.

The Rhinos managed to sneak in four goals on the night. Rhinos’ Connor Thompson (1), Zachary Ware (1), and Tristen Elmhurst (2) all found the back of the net in an important playoff game.

Up next, The Rhinos will turn around and play division foe, the Texas RoadRunners, in the South Division Finals of the 2022 Fraser Cup Playoffs.