El Paso Rhinos advance to Kraft Hockeyville Final 4

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After advancing to the Final Four, the El Paso Rhinos are one step closer to being named the next Kraft Hockeyville USA city.

With a win, El Paso would earn the right to host a pre-season NHL game and receive $150,000 to upgrade the region’s most popular hockey rink.

The El Paso County Events Center – home of the back-to-back Thorne Cup Champions El Paso Rhinos – has advanced to the final stage of the contest and needs the help of the community to get it done.

We're in the FINAL FOUR of Kraft Hockeyville! 🎉🥳



THANK YOU, Rhino Country! Now we'll need your help to win it all. Voting is UNLIMITED, starts at 5 am on 8/29 and ends on 8/30 at 9 am. 🤞



Spread the word so we can bring the Kraft Hockeyville title and an NHL game to El Paso! pic.twitter.com/InXaJcdwi9 — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) August 17, 2020

In the first round of the competition, fans uploaded photos, videos, and stories that conveyed El Paso’s passion for hockey. Now, fans are being asked to rally once more by voting between 5 am on August 29 and 9 am on August 30. Voting is unlimited, so voters are encouraged to vote as many times as possible.

The Rhinos will compete against teams from Kansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the Final 4.

“We’re incredibly grateful that our community and our fans have helped us make it into the final four. We need their help once more so we can bring this prestigious distinction to the Sun City,” said El Paso Rhinos Head Coach Cory Herman. “The designation of Kraft Hockeyville USA would certify El Paso’s passion for hockey and help us make an important investment in the future of the sport on the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Voting is unlimited and will take place on August 29-30, and the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville USA winner will be announced on or around August 30. To vote, fans can visit KraftHockeyville.com and tap the El Paso County Events Center page’s vote link.

The Rhinos will also host a Virtual Voting Party on August 29 from 3 to 4 pm where community members can win prizes like a Cinta De Oro lucha libre mask, a one night stay and parking at The Plaza Hotel combined with dinner for two at Ambar, and weekend passes to El Paso Comic Con.