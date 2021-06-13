El Paso native Will Licon qualifies for finals of 100M breaststroke at US Olympic Trials

OMAHA, NEBRASKA (KTSM) – Five years after he missed the cut for the 2016 Olympics by 0.14 seconds, El Pasoan Will Licon is back at the US Olympic Trials trying to punch his ticket to Tokyo.

Licon is swimming in three events at the 2021 Trials in Omaha, Neb., and qualified for the finals of the men’s 100 meter breaststroke on Sunday night.

Swimming out of lane eight in the second semifinal heat, Licon turned in a time of 1:00.33, placing him fourth in his heat, and seventh overall, good enough to earn him a spot in Monday’s 100M finals, in which two swimmers will earn automatic berths to the 2021 Olympics.

You love to see it! #SwimTrials21 🇺🇸@WillLicon moves 🆙 8 spots from his standing after the prelims & qualifies seventh for tomorrow's finals in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:00.33)!#TexasToTokyo | #HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wggLqb88QD — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) June 14, 2021

The winner of Licon’s heat, Michael Andrew, set the American record in the 100 meter breaststroke in that race, winning the heat with a time of 58.14, over two seconds faster than Licon. The El Pasoan, who moved to the Dallas area when he was 13 and swam for collegiate powerhouse Texas, will have his work cut out in Monday’s final, but gave himself a chance with his performance on Sunday.

After he swims on Monday, Licon will have a day off, before the prelims of his specialty, the 200M breaststroke, on June 16. The semifinals of that event will also be on June 16. If he qualifies for the final, it will be held on June 17. The 200M breaststroke is the same event in which Licon came up just short in 2016 at the US Olympic Trials.

After the 200M breaststroke, Licon has one final event to potentially qualify for Tokyo in: The 200M individual medley. Prelims and semifinals for that race are on June 17, with the finals being held in Omaha on June 18.