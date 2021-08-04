El Paso native Ricardo Pepi selected for 2021 MLS All-Star Game

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) celebrates his goal during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) — At just 18-years-old, El Paso native Ricardo Pepi can add “MLS All-Star” to his resume. Pepi was among the 28 players named to the MLS All-Star Team on Wednesday. LAFC coach Bob Bradley, who will coach the MLS All-Stars, selected Pepi as a coach’s pick.

“It’s an honor to be called up to the All-Star Game,” said Pepi. “I wasn’t expecting it because we were watching video and preparing for the next game. It was a special moment from my family, teammates and coaches to surprise me in the locker room. I have made some big steps this season so I’m very excited and I’m happy to go to the All-Star Game.”

🌟 El Tren is making a stop in LA. 🌟



Ricardo Pepi is an MLS All-Star. pic.twitter.com/xIUrDIsSJD — FC Dallas 🙂 (@FCDallas) August 4, 2021

Pepi became the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick earlier this season against LA Galaxy. The El Pasoan has scored 11 goals and recorded three assists across all competitions for FC Dallas, including a team-high eight goals this season.

Pepi signed with FC Dallas as the 26th Homegrown in club history at 16 years and 163 days old on June 21, 2019. He is the first true pathway player to start his youth soccer career in the FC Dallas-El Paso affiliate before joining the FC Dallas Academy in 2016, signing with FC Dallas’ USL League One affiliate North Texas SC as their first-ever player signing in 2018, and lastly the senior team.

Fifteen clubs are represented on this year’s All-Star Game roster: Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Football Club, Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City. The players have ties to 14 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, El Salvador, Hungary, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain, United States, Uruguay.

The All-Star Game against the best of LIGA MX will take place on August 25 at 7 p.m. MT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The match will broadcast live on FS1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports.