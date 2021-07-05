El Paso native Ricardo Pepi named to MLS Team of the Week in consecutive weeks

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) attempts a shot on goal near the end of the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso native Ricardo Pepi continues to make national headlines playing for FC Dallas in the MLS. Pepi was named to the MLS Team of the Week on Monday for the second consecutive week after notching his fifth goal of the season, which leads the team.

Pepi found the back of the net in the 22nd minute in FC Dallas’ 2-2 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday. The 18-year-old has scored three goals in his last two matches for FC Dallas, who is 2-4-5 this season.

MLS Release

Week 11 produced arguably the New York Red Bulls’ biggest win yet under head coach Gerhard Struber, and their 2-1 victory at Orlando City SC shapes the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Patryk Klimala led the way with two assists, continuing his strong start after signing a Young Designated Player deal upon leaving Celtic. And Struber marshals the 3-5-2 formation, while midfielder Sean Davis and goalkeeper Carlos Coronel grabbed spots on the bench. RBNY have Orlando’s number this year, also earning a 2-1 win before the June international break.

Chicago Fire FC made fireworks on July 4th weekend, with Raphael Wicky’s team taking a 3-0 win over Atlanta United. Ignacio Aliseda had two goals and one assist in the comprehensive evening at Soldier Field, while Alvaro Medran had one assist while dictating the tempo from central midfield.

D.C. United made a statement of intent in their 7-1 win over Toronto FC, a result that ultimately resulted in Chris Armas being dismissed as TFC coach. Andy Najar (two assists) and Kevin Paredes (one goal) impressed throughout in wide spaces, factoring into nearly every key play in the Eastern Conference blowout.

Austin FC got their first win at Q2 Stadium, a 4-1 drubbing of the Portland Timbers that allowed forward Cecilio Dominguez and central midfielder Alex Ring to get starting XI nods. Dominguez had two assists and showed why he holds a DP tag, while Ring scored and reinforced his two-way qualities.

The New England Revolution nearly spoiled the opening of Lower.com Field, with winger Tajon Buchanan registering one goal and one assist in a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew. And midfielder Randall Leal had a crucial early assist in a 1-0 win for Nashville SC over the Philadelphia Union, acting as a creative hub at Nissan Stadium.

LAFC center back Eddie Segura had an assist and stellar goal-line clearance in a 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake, and Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia logged seven saves to power a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy that vaulted them atop the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield races.

Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Tim Melia (SKC) – Kevin Paredes (DC), Eddie Segura (LAFC), Andy Najar (DC) – Ignacio Aliseda (CHI), Randall Leal (NSH), Alex Ring (ATX), Alvaro Medran (CHI), Tajon Buchanan (NE) – Patryk Klimala (RBNY), Cecilio Dominguez (ATX)

Coach: Gerhard Struber (RBNY)

Bench: Carlos Coronel (RBNY), Geoff Cameron (CIN), Alex Roldan (SEA), Sean Davis (RBNY), Mathieu Choiniere (MTL), Gyasi Zardes (CLB), Ricardo Pepi (DAL)