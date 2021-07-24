El Paso native Ricardo Pepi becomes youngest player in MLS history to record hat trick

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Led by El Paso native Ricardo Pepi’s three-goal performance, FC Dallas secured a 4-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Pepi notched the first goal for FC Dallas (3-7-5) in the 27th minute, assisted by Andres Ricaurte. Pepi put Dallas ahead 2-0 in the 44th minute off of a corner kick, as the 18-year-old entered halftime already with a brace in hand.

Pepi gave Dallas a 3-0 advantage in the 50th minute, assisted by Szabolcs Schon. Jader Obrian sealed the victory for Dallas in the 88th minute, assisted by Justin Che.

The youngest player in MLS history to score three goals in a game.



🗣️ EL 🗣️ TREN pic.twitter.com/lSlHzegihU — FC Ricardo Pepi (@FCDallas) July 25, 2021

It is the first hat trick of Pepi’s career, making him the youngest player in MLS history to accomplish such a feat. He now has eight goals on the season, which leads all FC Dallas player by five goals. He’s currently tied for third in all of MLS in goals scored.

Pepi moved to the metroplex with his family early in his teenage years to pursue his professional soccer career, instead of attending San Elizario High School. He recently graduated from an online high school, after earning his diploma while he was playing for FC Dallas.

The Galaxy (8-6-1) outshot Dallas 12-7, with four shots on goal to five for Dallas.

Jimmy Maurer saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved one of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy.

18-year-old Ricardo Pepi has a hat-trick for @FCDallas 👀



Another exciting USMNT talent to watch.



(via @MLS)



pic.twitter.com/DXgPvK53V8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 25, 2021

Dallas’ next match is Saturday on the road against Sporting Kansas City. The Galaxy host the Portland Timbers on Friday.