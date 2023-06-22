EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Franklin High School and UTEP point guard Katia Gallegos will play for Mexico in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Gallegos’ current collegiate team, Tulsa, announced the news on Thursday morning. Gallegos will play for Mexico in the tournament July 1-9 at the Domo de la Feria in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico.

“Basketball has always been a love in my life and it truly is an honor to represent Mexico and to represent The University of Tulsa on an international level,” Gallegos said. “I am also excited as Mexico will be hosting the tournament and I can’t wait to be part of such an impacting event on women’s basketball in Mexico.”

She also played for Mexico in the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Mexico City and the FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the U18 games, she averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while scoring in double figures in four of six games.

Gallegos played in only 20 games due to injury and tallied 45 points, 37 rebounds and 33 assists for Tulsa in 2022-23. She led the Golden Hurricane in assists four times and blocked shots twice and concluded the season ranked first on Tulsa’s single season records list in free throw percentage (93.8).

The Franklin graduate transferred to Tulsa after three seasons starring for the hometown UTEP Miners from 2019-2022. Gallegos started every game she played for the Miners, averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in those three seasons. She also earned All-Conference USA honors twice in that span.