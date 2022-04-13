AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native Ivan Melendez returned to Texas for another season to prove he’s the best hitter in college baseball.

A little over halfway through the regular season, he might be doing just that. In 7th-ranked Texas’ 13-2 win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night, Melendez belted two more home runs, giving him 16 on the season.

At this juncture, Melendez’s 16 dingers is the most in all of Division I college baseball.

The Coronado High School product hit the pair of home runs, as well as an RBI double, giving him five total RBI on the evening, single-handedly beating the Lumberjacks by himself.

BALLGAME!



The Titanic hits two tanks and drives in 5 as Texas beats SFA, 13-2, on Tuesday night! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/pJXCX9hx1s — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 13, 2022

Melendez got the party started for the Longhorns in the bottom of the first inning with a 455-foot home run over the center field wall. He added to it with the RBI double in the third inning, before smashing his second homer of the night and 16th of the 2022 season over the wall in left in the fifth, a three-run jack.

On the season, Melendez has played in all 35 games and is hitting .383 (2nd on the team) with the 16 home runs and 50 RBI, both of which lead the Longhorns. He also has a Texas-best .863 slugging percentage and a .516 on-base percentage, which ranks atop the Longhorns’ every-day players.

Melendez and the Longhorns will hit the road for an Easter weekend Big 12 clash with Kansas State starting Thursday night in Manhattan. Texas enters the weekend series at 25-10, 5-4 in the Big 12.