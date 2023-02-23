EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After three years as the defensive line coach at Arizona State, El Paso native and UTEP graduate Robert Rodriguez is heading back to the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Rodriguez had been hired by the Arizona Cardinals as the team’s new outside linebackers coach.

Former Arizona St defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez is staying in the state and becoming the Cardinals’ OLB coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Rodriguez was at Arizona State from 2020-2022 as the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach. Before that, Rodriguez spent 2015-2019 as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Before beginning his coaching career, Rodriguez was a standout player in El Paso, first for Montwood High School, then for UTEP. He started his coaching career with the Miners as well.

The current UTEP football team will start spring practices next Monday, with all practices during the spring open to the public.