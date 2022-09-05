EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It looks like El Paso native Fernie Garcia (0-1 UFC, 10-2-0 MMA) has got his next fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lined up.

Garcia announced on his Twitter that he’ll fight Brady Hiestand at a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 19.

It’s that time again. #UFC #Nov19 we are headed to Vegas this time around , see you guys in 9 weeks . pic.twitter.com/vmKALYVU6u — Fernie Garcia (@teamfgarcia) September 5, 2022

The UFC has not officially announced the bout yet, but it appears Hiestand is on the same page as his opponent when it comes to locking down a date to meet in the octagon.

Blessed to be in the position that I’m in. November 19th I go back to work. Let’s go! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z57EX9VWe0 — Brady Hiestand (@bradyHiestand1) September 6, 2022

Garcia, a bantamweight fighter, will look for redemption after suffering a unanimous decision loss in his UFC debut on the UFC 274 prelims against Journey Newsome back in May.

His opponent, Brady Hiestand, is also looking to bounce back from a loss. Hiestand took part in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29 season. Hiestand fought his way to the TUF 29 finals but came up short of winning the whole thing after losing a split decision to Ricky Turcios last August. This will be Hiestand’s UFC debut.

It is likely that this bout will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rest of the fight card is still being formed but it does look like Garcia vs. Hiestand will take place that night.

The UFC Apex is a place Garcia has good memories of. That is where the El Paso native fought his way to a UFC contract. Garcia collected a first-round TKO victory over Joshua Weems in ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ in Oct. 2021. Garcia’s performance impressed UFC president Dana White and that was all he needed to see to sign Garcia to the UFC.

Both Garcia and Hiestand are gunning for that first career UFC win.