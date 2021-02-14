El Paso Marathon continues despite Sun City Blizzard

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 2021 Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon wasn’t discouraged by the blizzard that hit the Sun City on Sunday morning, as runners from around the nation hit the snow to run 26.2 miles.

The race was held at Ascarate Park in El Paso, as was the Half Marathon on Saturday and the 5K on Friday, albeit in much better conditions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, race organizers capped the total number of runners for each race at 500 competitors. Spectators were extremely limited and the race was moved from its typical downtown El Paso starting point to allow for better social distancing. As such, the course itself was different from previous years.

Paul Erickson of Chicago, Ill., was crowned the winner of the race, finishing a marathon he’ll never forget in just over three hours.

The times weren’t as fast as they might have been in previous years, but regardless, it was a memorable El Paso Marathon for all participants on Valentines Day, 2021.