EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Bel Air and UTEP football star Louis James died on Tuesday in El Paso, friends of the family told KTSM. James was 81 years old.

He starred at Bel Air High School in football, basketball and track from 1958-61, earning a scholarship to Texas Western (now UTEP). James played defensive back for the Miners under coaches Ben Collins, Bum Phillips and Warren Harper.

An All-American for the Miners in 1964, James was drafted in the 11th round of the 1965 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, knee injuries cut his career short after just two seasons.

After his playing days ended, James settled back in El Paso as an educator and coach. He was an assistant football coach at his alma mater Bel Air, then led Riverside and Parkland to district championships as the head coach at those schools.

James later became a school administrator after getting out of the coaching ranks. He was inducted into the El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.