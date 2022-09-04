EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2022 at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel.

Kyle Anson, Efrain Lara, Alex Pena, Rick Solis, and Lou Romano will all go down in El Paso baseball history as they were the five inductees for the Class of 2022.

Anson played at Socorro High School and was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 10th round of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Lara played at Ysleta High School then went onto play at New Mexico State.

Pena, a Irvin High School graduate, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 21st round of the 1993 MLB June Amateur Draft. He also played with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Rick Solis signed and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Solis is currently the baseball head coach at Riverside High School.

Lou Romano, a longtime sportscaster, was also inducted as part of the class of 2022.

“It is pretty humbling. There is some really good players and just seeing some of the guys that I looked up to growing up and playing baseball it’s really cool.” said Anson.

“You know as a baseball player coming and playing in El Paso and just representing our community, it is a huge honor,” said Solis. “Even more so with the group that is getting inducted, those guys are tremendous baseball players.”