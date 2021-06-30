El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2020

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After waiting an entire year, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was finally inducted on Wednesday night.

Put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony honored eight El Pasoans that starred in their respective field.

The @EPAHOF_ Class of 2020 is finally getting inducted tonight:



Mayor Oscar Leeser

Pro wrestler Gory Guerrero

MLB pitcher Rocky Coppinger

Golfer Monica Townsend

Franklin football coaches Milton Henry and Tony Grijalva

Runner Ernie Bautista

Official Robert Hemphill Jr. pic.twitter.com/Eb0hR4blRW — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 1, 2021

In the athlete category, former MLB pitcher Rocky Coppinger; golfer Monica Townsend; and runner Ernie Bautista went into the Hall of Fame.

Two former Franklin football coaches, Milton Henry and Tony Grijalva, were inducted in the coaches’ category.

Official Robert Hemphill Jr. got the nod, as did El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser in the supporter of athletics category.

Finally, Salvador “Gory” Guerrero went in posthumously. A professional wrestler, Guerrero had a huge impact on pro wrestling throughout the years.

“We’ve been in limbo for over a year; this class was announced in June of 2020,” said Hall of Fame president Ed Stansbury. “To wait for a year and have the banquet was something I was very adamant about.”

The Class of 2021 will be inducted on Aug. 25, 2021.