El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 announced

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021 on Tuesday night.

In the Living Athlete category, baseball player and coach Joe Overton, distance runner Jim Weddel and track and field star John Birkelbach were all honored.

In the Coach/Administrator section, El Paso ISD athletic director Maria Kennedy and coach Erwin Bloxdorf were added to the hall.

In the Media section, El Paso Times writer Felix Chavez received an induction; and in the Official/Trainer section, it was Victor Firth getting the call.

Finally, in the Posthumous category, coach Charlie Brown was added to the Hall of Fame.