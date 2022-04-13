EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class of inductees on Tuesday night.

In the Living Athlete category, Dr. Jim Bowden, Steven Lee and Kenny Lucero will be inducted.

In the Coach/Administrator category, David Moore and Wright Stanton will join the Hall.

Brian Kennedy will be inducted as part of the Media/Supporter of Athletics category.

Chris Snead will go in as a member of the Officials/Trainer category.

Finally, Bruce Gordon will be inducted posthumously. The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted in a ceremony on June 22 at 6 p.m.