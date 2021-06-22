El Paso 8-year-old breaks down his No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of every athlete’s dream is to be featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. El Paso 8-year-old, Jordan O’Hara, has already accomplished that with Monday’s No. 1 play in their countdown.

How cool is this… Jordan O'Hara's game-ending double play in the El Paso 7U Championship was the No. 1 play on #SCTop10 last night. You can hang a star on this one. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/AUq91GmIOO — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 22, 2021

O’Hara and his team played in the APE (All People Excel) Baseball championship game over the weekend. Up by just one run with a runner on second base and one out, O’Hara fielded the ball at first and stepped on the bag for the force out. When the runner rounded third and started sprinting for home, O’Hara took matters into his own hands. He ran from his position at first base, all the way to home and tagged the runner out just in the nick of time for the final out of the game.

The play was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on Monday as the No. 1 play of the day.

“When the batter hit the ball, I realized that I had to get him out because then we could get another person out and then win the game,” recalled O’Hara. “When I saw the person go from third to home, I ran to home and got that person out.”

O’Hara also plays basketball and something tell us this won’t be the last time we see him in a highlight on KTSM 9 Sports.