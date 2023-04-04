EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eddie Guerrero, the WWE champion who died tragically in 2005 of acute heart failure, will headline the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Guerrero will go into the Hall in the Posthumous category as one of eight members of the 2023 Class. He will join his father Salvador in the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame. Salvador was a member of the Class of 2020.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined on June 28 in a ceremony at El Paso Community College. Tickets are on sale on the Hall of Fame’s website.

The other seven members of the Class of 2023 can be found below. First, in the Living Athlete Category:

Evwella Munn

One of the greatest High School female basketball players ever from El Paso and the only female basketball player to play at the University of Texas

A 1976 Jefferson High School graduate she once scored 79 points in a high school basketball game the most ever by a male or female

Jeanette Lawrence Castro

A 4 Time NCAA All-American in Track and Field at UTEP and a Five Time WAC Champion in 800 meters

Ten-Time Mexican National Champion in Running

Dale Laverty

Andress High School Graduate and a 3-Time 400 Meter Intermediate Hurdles Outdoor Champion in 1984,1985,1986

2-Time NCAA Track and Field All-American in 400 Meter Intermediate Hurdles in 1985 and 1986

Next, in the Coach/Administrator Category:

Larry Vucan

Named National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2022

3 Time Texas Class 6A High School Baseball State Champions at South Lake Carroll High School

Pat O’Neill

A Well respected and long time Administrator in the Clint, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts

Was Head Football Coach for Hanks High School in mid 80’s for Five Years guiding team to 3 playoff berths and two district Championships

In the Officials Category:

Charles Henning Miller

Has been a highly successful volleyball and basketball official for 49 years on the high school and collegiate level.

Mr. Miller is still refereeing and one of his great memories is being able to officiate high school basketball games with his son

Finally, in the Media/Supporter of Athletics Category:

Rick Hernandez

Long-time involvement with the annual High School Football All Star Game

Founding Member of the El Paso Football Coach’s Clinic

Long-time analyst on KTSM’s 9 Overtime high school football wrap-up show.