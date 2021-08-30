Dumas set to make big impact as freshman for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) – One of the best players to come out of El Paso in recent years is about to make his collegiate debut.

Former Americas High School running back Aaron Dumas, who set the city’s single-season rushing touchdown record in 2019 with 36, is now a freshman at the University of New Mexico. A highly-regarded prospect, Dumas will make his debut for the Lobos on Thursday at home vs. Houston Baptist.

Dumas enrolled early at New Mexico last January, getting a head start on the playbook and his school work. The Lobos absolutely love him; in his freshman season, Dumas is expected to play a big role and will get his fair share of reps in a crowded backfield.

Americas running back @AaronDumas22 on signing early with @UNMLoboFB: "I wanted to start my major early. Going into psychology, I have to get my Master's degree to go into that field, so getting a head start will help me out." #txhsfb #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/WSuP07kgzQ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 17, 2020

Wherever he fits in, Dumas says he just wants to make an impact for New Mexico in year two of the Danny Gonzales era in Albuquerque.

“The game has been slowing down a lot for me as I’m going through my reads and checks, said Dumas. “I’m understanding my role in being a situational guy. My first year, I just want to get playing time, really get a feel for the game. I want to get my feet wet, whether that’s on special teams or offense.”

Dumas and the Lobos open the season Thursday vs. Houston Baptist. Former Eastlake quarterback Orion Olivas now plays for the Huskies and Burges graduate Alec Marenco is also at UNM, so it’ll be a reunion in Albuquerque. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at DreamStyle Stadium.

Dumas and Marenco will get the chance to play in front of their friends and family on Sept. 25, when New Mexico travels to El Paso to play UTEP at the Sun Bowl. Kickoff for that game is at 7 p.m.