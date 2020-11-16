Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament canceled in 2020

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 2020 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament has been canceled in 2020, the Sun Bowl Association announced on Monday.

The SBA Basketball Committee, led by Tournament Director Barry Kobren, and SBA Executive Director Bernie Olivas, elected to cancel the long-standing tournament because of the threat of COVID-19 in El Paso.

The 2020 Invitational was scheduled to be held on Dec. 21-22 with UTEP hoping to defend its title from 2019.

“The Sun Bowl [Association] was prepared to host one of its strongest fields featuring three defending conference champions,” Kobren said. “Given the difficulties we are all experiencing, it became apparent that these three schools would not be able to participate next month, so we are looking forward to an even better event next year, that we can all attend.”

BREAKING: The Sun Bowl Association has announced that this year's Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational Basketball Tournament has been canceled.



It's just the second time since 1968 that the tournament won't be played. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 16, 2020

It is only the second time the annual Holiday Tournament will not be played since it was first held in 1961.

In 2009, the tournament was renamed to honor former UTEP head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Don Haskins. “The Bear” coached at UTEP from 1961 to 1999, winning 719 games and making 14 postseason appearances.

“It is unfortunate that a 59-year-old tradition has to be canceled due to the issues the Covid-19 virus has presented,”said Olivas. “I would like to assure everybody that this is a one-year cancellation, and we will be back in 2021 with a strong and stellar field. I would like to thank WestStar and UTEP for their understanding in the decision to cancel the tournament in 2020.”

The field for the 2020 tournament had not yet been announced prior to it being canceled.