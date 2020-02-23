‘Discover Your Path Tour’ makes way through Borderland on tour of United States

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – It’s been a life-long dream of Noah Ehlert’s and its finally coming to fruition.

Alongside his good friend Tra Dion, Ehlert is currently bicycling across the United States to raise money and awareness, and reach out to foster children living in group homes.

Ehlert grew up in the foster care system and has made it his mission to tell his story to kids growing up like him. So, he’s traveling from San Diego, Calif., to St. Petersburg, Fla., where he grew up, by bicycle and stopping at youth and group homes along the way to tell his story to children growing up in similar situations.

“I wanted to let kids know that were like me that where they’re at now and what they’re going through is not their whole life,” Ehlert said. “That’s the whole point of the ride.”

Ehlert and Dion began the journey in San Diego on February 1 and are scheduled to arrive in Florida on March 25. His trek hit a few snags in the Borderland and the duo was stuck in Van Horn because of bad weather on Friday.

“We’ve encountered a lot of bad weather and hills and tough days on the bike, but the metaphor with cycling and just getting through tough days is exactly what we want to tell the kids: ‘It won’t be like this forever.'”

Ehlert was given a bicycle at a young age by some friends and he says it changed his life and got him through some tough times. Now, he’s hoping he can inspire the next generation to do the same.

To donate to Ehlert’s ride and his cause, head to www.discoveryourpathtour.com.