EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, FC Juárez announced that Diego Mejía will continue to serve as the club’s technical director.

¡No tenemos duda, tu amor por Bravos lo dejó muy claro: eres el indicado!#contigomásbravos pic.twitter.com/t9lHNZZE3z — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) May 13, 2023

“Diego is a young Mexican coach who has almost three years in the institution, he has shown great commitment and his training is also important, he has UEFA certification, and we must also give young people an opportunity.” Alejandra de la Vega, president of the Board of Owners of FC Juárez said.

Mejia was tabbed as interim technical director after former technical director Hernán Cristante and FC Juarez parted ways after 13 games into the 2023 Liga MX Clausura.

Mejia took control of Los Bravos for the last four matches of the season. Under Mejia, the club secured two draws and suffered two defeats.

FC Juárez finished in 16th place in the Liga MX table with a 3-6-8 overall record.